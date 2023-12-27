Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emery bemoans Aston Villa’s missed opportunity in 3-2 loss to Manchester United

Emery bemoans Aston Villa’s missed opportunity in 3-2 loss to Manchester United

Articles
Advertisement
Emery bemoans Aston Villa’s missed opportunity in 3-2 loss to Manchester United

Emery bemoans Aston Villa’s missed opportunity in 3-2 loss to Manchester United

Advertisement
  • Villa lost 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
  • Emery laments the failure to close the gap on top.
  • Midlanders seek a quick response after a setback.
Advertisement

Manager Unai Emery claims that Aston Villa missed an “amazing opportunity” to win all three points against Manchester United on Tuesday in the Premier League.

The Midlands team lost 3-2 to United after giving up a two-goal lead.

Villa had not lost a game in eleven attempts in all competitions, as sixth-place United pulled off an incredible comeback victory at Old Trafford.

Villa, who now sits third on the leaderboard with 39 points after 19 games, lost an opportunity to tie Liverpool at the top of the standings.

“It’s the first half of the season, and it’s been brilliant the way we did. We lost an amazing opportunity tonight to be with three points more after the first 60 minutes we played,” Emery said.

But after taking over for Steven Gerrard a little over a year ago, Emery has helped Villa make enormous progress. This Saturday, he will face promoted Burnley, who are now ranked 19th, at Villa Park.

Advertisement

“The players were disappointed, but our reaction can be against Burnley on Saturday; this is our next challenge we have to face after the result we had tonight,” he said.

“It’s very important to be strong with our form, with our supporters like we were being. It’s important to recover the mentality and the physicality of the players for Saturday.

“After the result we had tonight that’s a bit more difficult, but we have a lot of positive things in our way to be optimistic.”

Also Read

Aston Villa Beats Everton for First Win This Season
Aston Villa Beats Everton for First Win This Season

Bounces back from a heavy defeat to Newcastle in the previous match....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story