Emery bemoans Aston Villa’s missed opportunity in 3-2 loss to Manchester United

Villa lost 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Emery laments the failure to close the gap on top.

Midlanders seek a quick response after a setback.

Manager Unai Emery claims that Aston Villa missed an “amazing opportunity” to win all three points against Manchester United on Tuesday in the Premier League.

The Midlands team lost 3-2 to United after giving up a two-goal lead.

Villa had not lost a game in eleven attempts in all competitions, as sixth-place United pulled off an incredible comeback victory at Old Trafford.

Villa, who now sits third on the leaderboard with 39 points after 19 games, lost an opportunity to tie Liverpool at the top of the standings.

“It’s the first half of the season, and it’s been brilliant the way we did. We lost an amazing opportunity tonight to be with three points more after the first 60 minutes we played,” Emery said.

But after taking over for Steven Gerrard a little over a year ago, Emery has helped Villa make enormous progress. This Saturday, he will face promoted Burnley, who are now ranked 19th, at Villa Park.

“The players were disappointed, but our reaction can be against Burnley on Saturday; this is our next challenge we have to face after the result we had tonight,” he said.

“It’s very important to be strong with our form, with our supporters like we were being. It’s important to recover the mentality and the physicality of the players for Saturday.

“After the result we had tonight that’s a bit more difficult, but we have a lot of positive things in our way to be optimistic.”

