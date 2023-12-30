South Africa Unveils Adjusted Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Neil Brand leads SA Test squad vs. NZ.

Adjusted due to India series commitments.

Series starts Feb 4 in Mount Maunganui.

In a strategic move responding to a scheduling clash with the SA20 series, South Africa has revealed a reshaped Test squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

In a surprising and bold decision, the relatively inexperienced Neil Brand, captain of Titans and yet to make his Test debut, has been entrusted with leading the team. The squad is a mix of seasoned Test regulars, ongoing series participants, and promising newcomers, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to navigate the challenges posed by scheduling conflicts.

The current Test series against India has compelled South Africa to include key players like David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, who are actively engaged in the series. Joining them is Zubayr Hamza, newly called up for the New Year’s Test.

The inclusion of seasoned players like Khaya Zondo, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, and spinner Dane Piedt aims to provide the squad with much-needed Test experience. However, the absence of several players, committed to the SA20 series, poses a challenge, ruling out prominent names such as Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

Notably, Dean Elgar, while opting out of the T20 tournament, will retire from Test cricket after the upcoming New Year’s Test.

Neil Brand, fresh from guiding South Africa A to victory against West Indies A, will be joined by seven players making their international debut. This includes batsman Raynard van Tonder, all-rounders Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, fast bowler Tshepo Moreki, spinner Shaun von Berg, and wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin.

Test head coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in the selected players, highlighting their recent performance in the ‘A’ series against West Indies. The squad, boasting eight established Test players, will depart for New Zealand on January 19, with the first Test scheduled for February 4 in Mount Maunganui.

However, the eleventh-hour signing of Tony de Zorzi by Durban’s Super Giants has disrupted the plans of red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, who had initially counted on de Zorzi to open the batting in New Zealand.

As South Africa endeavors to overcome the challenges posed by scheduling conflicts, cricket enthusiasts await an intriguing series as the reshaped squad aims to make its mark against New Zealand.

