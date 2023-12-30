Advertisement
WATCH: MS Dhoni loves eating Pakistani cuisine

WATCH: MS Dhoni loves eating Pakistani cuisine

WATCH: MS Dhoni loves eating Pakistani cuisine

MS Dhoni loves eating Pakistani cuisine

  • MS Dhoni expresses his love for Pakistani cuisine.
  • Dhoni recommends a trip to Pakistan for its delicious food.
  • This comes amid Dhoni’s recovery from knee surgery.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of India, has revealed himself to be a fan of Pakistani cuisine.

The 42-year-old cricket player was shown in a recent viral video dining at a restaurant and urging someone to travel to Pakistan so they may experience the rich and varied food culture of the nation.

“You should go to Pakistan once for the food,” the Indian World Cup-winning captain said.

Dhoni was taken aback by the fan’s candid reaction.

During his first tour of Pakistan, Dhoni was a key player in his team’s victory in the One-Day International series.

In three games, he scored 179 runs. With a remarkable knock of 148, he established Dhoni’s reputation as a hitter.

Dhoni had knee surgery earlier this year, and he is currently recovering in preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In a recent interview, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism that Dhoni would be fully recovered from his knee surgery in time for the 2024 IPL, saying that their captain had made good progress.

Dhoni has been undergoing rehabilitation and will soon take the field, according to Viswanathan.

