Barcelona Eyes Former Man United Star in Potential Signing

Barcelona eyes free transfer for Lingard to strengthen midfield.

Lingard, clubless after Nottingham Forest, brings experience from 232 appearances at Man United.

Everton mulls short-term deal for Lingard amid financial constraints.

Advertisement

Barcelona is reportedly considering the acquisition of former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard in a potential free transfer. Lingard, who left Old Trafford at the end of the 21/22 season and briefly joined Nottingham Forest, is currently without a club after his contract with Forest expired at the culmination of the 23/24 season.

The opportunity for Lingard’s potential move to Barcelona arose as the club’s manager, Xavi, is keen to reinforce the squad with an additional midfielder during the winter transfer window. However, Barcelona’s ongoing financial challenges may force them to explore options that come at a reduced cost or, preferably, on a free transfer.

At 31 years old, Lingard brings a wealth of experience, having made 232 appearances for Manchester United across various competitions, scoring 35 goals, including the crucial goal in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

Despite training stints with clubs like West Ham United and Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, Lingard has remained unattached as the 23/24 season approaches its midpoint. Barcelona’s interest comes as a potential lifeline for the English midfielder, with the prospect of joining a club of Barcelona’s stature.

While Barcelona is considering Lingard as a viable option, reports suggest that Everton might also extend a short-term contract offer to the midfielder. Everton, operating on a limited transfer budget and facing a 10-point deduction due to financial sustainability rule breaches, sees Lingard as a potential asset in their bid to avoid relegation.

As Barcelona currently sits third in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona, Xavi hinted before the January transfer window that the club might actively seek new players. Lingard’s versatile midfield profile fits the bill, especially with the recent injury to young talent Gavi, making him a potential target for the Catalan club.

Advertisement

The transfer saga surrounding Jesse Lingard is one to watch as both Barcelona and Everton weigh their options in the quest to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season.

Also Read Arda Guler praised for his spectacular Real Madrid debut Real Madrid begins its Copa del Rey defense with a 3-1 victory...