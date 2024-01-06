Former Chelsea Ace Eyes Surprise Premier League Comeback

Timo Werner eyes Spurs comeback on loan.

Timo Werner, the German forward who left Chelsea for RB Leipzig, is reportedly on the brink of making a return to the Premier League. Sky Germany suggests that Tottenham Hotspur is close to securing a half-season loan deal for the 57-times capped Germany international.

Werner faced challenges during his two seasons with Chelsea, and despite being offered to Manchester United, Spurs seem to be leading the race for his signature. The North London club is reportedly willing to cover the entirety of Werner’s salary. With star player Heung-min Son set to be absent for up to a month due to his commitments at the AFC Asian Cup, Tottenham sees Werner as a valuable addition to their attacking options.

When Werner initially left RB Leipzig for Chelsea, he was a prominent figure in the footballing world, scoring 28 Bundesliga goals in his last season with the German club. His first season at Chelsea showed promise, contributing 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 games, with memorable moments such as scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League and providing an assist against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

However, his second season saw a decline in form, leading to a return to RB Leipzig for less than half the initial transfer fee. Despite scoring 16 times in 40 games last season with six assists, Werner has faced limited opportunities this season, starting only two Bundesliga games and enduring two injury-related absences.

While the decision by Tottenham to cover Werner’s entire salary might raise eyebrows, manager Ange Postecoglou has a track record of achieving success with less heralded players. Werner’s proficiency in passing and ball progression could prove to be a significant asset for Spurs. Even if he replicates just half of his pre-Chelsea form, it could be considered a positive outcome.

The potential partnership between Werner and Postecoglou has the potential to be a winning combination for Tottenham. Although the deal is not finalized, the footballing world eagerly awaits to see if Tottenham can successfully complete the surprising comeback of the former Chelsea ace.

