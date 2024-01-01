Zimbabwe announces ODI, T20 squads for Sri Lanka tour

Zimbabwe announced the ODI and T20 squads for the Sri Lanka tour.

Craig Evrine has been appointed as ODI skipper.

Both teams will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams will miss the tour, which also consists of three Twenty20 Internationals, but Craig Ervine has returned to head Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. During the second Twenty20 International in Harare last month, Williams had a side injury. Ervine was included in both squads despite missing the home series against Ireland because of a groin ailment.

Tapiwa Mufudza, an uncapped offspinner, made an impression during the domestic season and was called up to the ODI squad. The most wickets taken by Mufudza, 33, in the Pro50 Championship 2023 during the Mashonaland Eagles’ victory were 18. All-around fast bowler Faraz Akram, who was called up but did not participate in the Ireland ODI series, is still expected to make his debut in the format.

Among the seven new faces against Ireland, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, and Tony Munyonga retain their spots for the ODIs in Sri Lanka. But in the Sikandar Raza-led T20I squad, all-arounder Brian Bennett (who made his T20I debut against Ireland) will replace Kaitano, Mufudza, and Akram. Ainsley Ndlovu and Carl Mumba will also be included.

Wessly Madhevere, an all-around player, was suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket for violating anti-doping regulations; hence, he was not included in the teams.

In 2023, Zimbabwe endured a forgettable year following two disappointing World Cup qualifying campaigns. They did not place in the top two of the qualifying competitions they hosted, which prevented them from qualifying for the ODI World Cup in India. Additionally, they lost to Namibia and Uganda in the Africa Region Qualifier, which prevented them from earning a ticket to the 20-team T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA this year.

Dave Houghton resigned as head coach after the home series against Ireland. Walter Chawaguta has been appointed as Zimbabwe’s acting head coach for their visit of Sri Lanka. The dates of the ODIs are January 6, 8, and 11, and the T20Is are January 14, 16, and 18.

