Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 04:55 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI against England.

In the second match of the series being played at Lord’s, Babar Azam won the toss and invited England to bat first.

The toss was delayed due to rain and when the match started late, the innings of both the teams were limited to 47 overs.

Both Pakistan and England did not make any changes in their final XI for the match.

It is a memorable match for England’s acting captain Ben Stokes and he is playing his 100th ODI.

It may be recalled that in the last match played in Cardiff, England had defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets after a one-sided contest.

Pakistan was bowled out for 141 in their first innings and England took a 1-0 lead in the series with a loss of one wicket.

Both teams consist of these players for the match.

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Umar Akmal
2 hours ago
Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had...
Lanka Premier League
17 hours ago
Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to...
Umar Akmal
3 days ago
Umar Akmal confesses his mistake and apologizes to everyone

Cricketer Umar Akmal admitted his mistake, saying that his mistake brought Pakistan...
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 player fainted.
1 week ago
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 players fainted

Two West Indies players fainted during the second T20 match between the...
Adorable and cute little fan won the heart of Babar Azam
1 week ago
Adorable fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
1 week ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan Stock Exchange
22 mins ago
Pakistan stocks expected to pick up pace amid results season

KARACHI: After a lacklustre and range-bound outgoing week, analysts expect the stock...
Rupees to Dollars
33 mins ago
Rupee likely to strengthen next week on foreign inflows

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to make gains next week, owing to...
UAE Flights
48 mins ago
UAE to suspend Indonesia, Afghanistan flights from July 11

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to suspend all flights...
Naran Anti Encroachment Operation: 50 Arrested After DSP Shot And Injured
1 hour ago
Naran Anti Encroachment Operation: 50 Arrested After DSP Shot And Injured

The operation against illegal encroachments is underway in the Naran area of...