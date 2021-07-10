ENG VS PAK: Pakistan Wins The Toss And Choses To Bowl First

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI against England.

In the second match of the series being played at Lord’s, Babar Azam won the toss and invited England to bat first.

The toss was delayed due to rain and when the match started late, the innings of both the teams were limited to 47 overs.

Both Pakistan and England did not make any changes in their final XI for the match.

It is a memorable match for England’s acting captain Ben Stokes and he is playing his 100th ODI.

It may be recalled that in the last match played in Cardiff, England had defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets after a one-sided contest.

Pakistan was bowled out for 141 in their first innings and England took a 1-0 lead in the series with a loss of one wicket.

Both teams consist of these players for the match.

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.