Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games

Fatima Sana’s unbeaten 45 and Umm-e-Hani’s three-wicket haul guide Pakistan to a 31-run victory.

NISSHIN, Japan: Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs on Tuesday to win the bronze medal in the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan.





Batting first, Pakistan posted 145-8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling effort.





Captain Fatima Sana led Pakistan’s innings with an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. Gull Feroza added 31 off 23 deliveries with six boundaries, while Aliya Riaz contributed 25 off 22 balls, including one four and two sixes.





Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 17 off 27 balls, while Ayesha Zafar made nine from seven deliveries. Tuba Hassan added four off two balls as Pakistan finished with a competitive total.





Bangladesh’s Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter and Nahida Akter claimed two wickets each, while Sanjida Akter Meghla took one.





Pakistan then produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Bangladesh to 114-7 in 20 overs and secure the bronze medal.





Shamim Akhter top-scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 46 off 45 balls, including four boundaries. Captain Nigar Sultana made 25 off 30 deliveries, while Dilara Akter scored 12 from eight balls.





Umm-e-Hani was Pakistan’s standout bowler, taking 3-10 from her four overs. Tasmia Rubab, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Ayesha Zafar claimed one wicket each.





Despite Bangladesh’s late resistance, Pakistan kept control of the chase and sealed a 31-run victory to finish third in the women’s cricket competition.