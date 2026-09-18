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Pakistan enter crucial Asian Games quarterfinal

Thailand set a challenging target after rain limits the match to 11 overs.

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Asian Games

Pakistan survived a late scare Thursday, edging Thailand by three wickets to reach the semifinals of the Asian Games women’s cricket competition at Korogi Athletic Park.

Rain reduced the quarterfinal to 11 overs per side, with Pakistan successfully chasing Thailand’s 91 for 4 in 10.4 overs.

Asked to bat first, Thailand made 91 for 4, led by Nannapat Koncharoenkai’s 49 off 38 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter struck seven fours and built a 65-run partnership with Phannita Maya, who scored 15 off 16 balls.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana struck early, dismissing Natthakan Chantham for 6 in the second over. She returned in the final over to remove Koncharoenkai lbw, finishing with 2-22 from three overs.

Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai added a quick 10 off three balls, including a six and a four, to lift the total late in the innings.

Pakistan started the chase aggressively, with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gull Feroza putting together 36 runs in 3.5 overs.

Zulfiqar led the charge with 25 off 14 balls, hitting three fours and a six, while Feroza made 16 off 13.

Thailand fought back sharply, taking four wickets for 11 runs to reduce Pakistan to 47 for 4.

Fatima then counterattacked with 21 off 13 balls, including three fours and a six. Her boundaries came in an explosive eighth over that produced 25 runs, with Eyman Fatima adding a six.

Thailand again applied pressure by dismissing Fatima in the ninth over and Eyman Fatima and Tuba Hassan in the 10th, leaving Pakistan needing 16 runs from 12 balls.

Tuba kept Pakistan alive with a six and a four in the penultimate over, bringing the target down to four runs from the final six deliveries.

Umm-e-Hani and Eman Naseer held their nerve, taking four singles from four balls. Umm-e-Hani scored the winning run as Pakistan reached 92 for 7 with two balls remaining.

Pakistan will play its semifinal on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the same venue.

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