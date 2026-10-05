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UAE schools ban parents from taking photos and videos on campus

Several schools in Dubai and Sharjah have issued formal circulars outlining the new restrictions.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

DUBAI: Schools across the United Arab Emirates have banned parents from taking photographs and videos on school premises or sharing them on social media and WhatsApp groups, citing student privacy and safety concerns.

Several schools in Dubai and Sharjah have issued formal circulars outlining the new restrictions, according to school notices shared by parents with Gulf News.

The ban applies to school gates, classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, assembly areas and designated drop-off and pickup zones.

The International School of Choueifat in Sharjah has taken a particularly strict approach, reminding parents that taking photographs or videos anywhere on campus during regular school days is strictly prohibited.

The school has also asked parents to delete any previously taken photographs or videos from social media platforms and WhatsApp groups if they include other students.

Similarly, GEMS Our Own English High School Boys in Sharjah issued a circular titled “Protecting Student Privacy,” in which Principal and CEO Srivallson Murugan stressed that the safety, privacy and well-being of every student remain the school’s top priority.

The school said the measures were introduced in line with UAE privacy laws. GEMS Winchester School in Dubai has also issued a similar circular to parents.

Under Choueifat’s rules, the only exception is for official school events where parents are specifically invited to attend.

Even during such events, parents have been instructed to photograph or record only their own children and ensure that other students do not appear in the frame or have their images shared.

GEMS schools have adopted a comparatively flexible approach, saying they will provide specific photography guidelines for special school events to allow families to take photographs safely.

Official photography by schools will continue under established safeguarding and consent procedures.

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