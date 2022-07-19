Ashleigh Barty says she will not play golf

Barty aims to return to professional sport.

She always loved playing golf.

She has participated in a number of golf events.

Advertisement

Ashleigh Barty, a former tennis world number one, has dashed hopes that she may return to professional sport, following rumours that she will convert to golf.

The 25-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner retired in March, weeks after becoming the first home Australian Open champion in 44 years.

Barty has always been an avid golfer, having won the Brookwater Golf Club women’s title near Brisbane in 2020 and participated in the Icons Series exhibition in the United States in April.

It fueled rumours that the multitalented Australian, who has also played professional cricket, may take up golf seriously.

Also Read Stuttgart Open: World number one Ashleigh Barty defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final Ashleigh Barty is an Australian professional tennis player and former cricketer. The...

Monday night, however, in an interview with a Melbourne radio station, she put an end to the rumours by stating that she will never play professional sport again.

Advertisement

“You guys just can’t accept that I don’t want to play professional sport anymore,” Barty said.

“I love golf, it’s a hobby of mine. It will not be my profession, I have no intention of making it my profession but I hack around once a week if I can.

“There’s no need, there’s no desire for me to play professional sport, particularly golf,” she added.

“I love it as a walkaround with my girlfriends and friends but yeah, not for me.”

Since her retirement, Barty has released a series of ‘Little Ash’ children’s books.

“Supporting kids’ education is something I’m passionate about and if I can help encourage new readers that will make me very happy,” she said last month.

Advertisement

Also Read Ashleigh Barty Wins Her Maiden Wimbledon title beating Pliskova In The Final Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty wins the second Grand Slam title...