Adsense 970×250
320×100

The world’s hacking group began donating to charity

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 09:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Hacking

The hacking group of the internet world started donating the stolen money for charity.

According to a foreign news agency, dark side hackers have claimed that they have stolen millions of dollars from various companies, but now they want to make the world a better place.

Remember that in their post on the Dark Web, the hacking gang has posted receipts for bitcoin donation of  10,000 Dollars to two charities.

On the other hand, a tax receipt has also been posted.

Children International, one of the two charities, has refused to accept hacker donations.

Another charity, the Water Project, declined to comment.

“We think it is fair that part of the money that companies paid goes to charity. As bad as you think our job is, we are pleased to know that we have helped to change someone’s life. Today we send the first donations,” they announced hackers.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistanis Laughing
5 hours ago
India comes With another Rumors Pakistanis Cannot Stop Laughing

There’s false news and then there’s Indian media.Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar...
Pineapple: Know Impressive Benefits Of This Nutritious Fruit
6 hours ago
Pineapple: Know Impressive Benefits Of This Nutritious Fruit

People think that pineapple is a fruit that generates heat in the...
Gulsim Ali new photos
6 hours ago
Have a look at Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun new photos

Dirilis: Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali has left her fans around the world...
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal nikkah ceremony
6 hours ago
Who attended Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal nikkah ceremony?

Many Pakistani celebrities have shocked their fans by getting married, especially during...
Federal Government Mobilizes To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back
6 hours ago
Federal Government Mobilizes To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back

The federal government has mobilized to repatriate former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,...
UFC fight
6 hours ago
Can Khabib Nurmagomedov stay perfect against Justin Gaethje?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not only 28-0 as a professional, but he’s rarely...
Adsense 300×250

Recent News

AED TO PKR
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR Rate, 22 Oct: Today UAE Dirham to PKR

Thursday: Today's UAE Dirham TO PKR (AED TO PKR) exchange rate (Last...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 117000. These prices are normally the...
SAR TO PKR
5 hours ago
SAR TO PKR, 22 Oct: Today’s Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan

Thursday: Today 1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR (SAR TO PKR) exchange rate...
Pakistanis Laughing
5 hours ago
India comes With another Rumors Pakistanis Cannot Stop Laughing

There’s false news and then there’s Indian media.Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar...