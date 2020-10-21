The world’s hacking group began donating to charity

The hacking group of the internet world started donating the stolen money for charity.

According to a foreign news agency, dark side hackers have claimed that they have stolen millions of dollars from various companies, but now they want to make the world a better place.

Remember that in their post on the Dark Web, the hacking gang has posted receipts for bitcoin donation of 10,000 Dollars to two charities.

On the other hand, a tax receipt has also been posted.

Children International, one of the two charities, has refused to accept hacker donations.

Another charity, the Water Project, declined to comment.

“We think it is fair that part of the money that companies paid goes to charity. As bad as you think our job is, we are pleased to know that we have helped to change someone’s life. Today we send the first donations,” they announced hackers.