Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for the Earth, protect the planet as well environmental protection. This day was first observed in 1970.

For the occasion of Earth Day 2021, Google posted a doodle on their homepage which shows a woman using the shade of a tree as she reads a book.

Upon clicking on the doodle image one is lead to a video where we can see the importance of planting trees, the clip further shows people passing on the tradition to the younger generation and teaching them a very valuable life lesson.

“The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favor,” read the statement released by Google on Earth Day.