Microsoft Just Created Free Multiplayer Mode Across Multiple Games

Adsense 300×250

Microsoft has been charging for multiplayer via Xbox Live Gold since the days of Xbox 360, but today it is making a big change in the way it works.Earlier this year, in response to the expected slowdown in the price of Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft announced that not only would Xbox Live Gold subscriptions remain at the same cost, but that it would begin enabling online multiplayer on all levels. – to play without an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Today, Microsoft has kept its promise by allowing free online multiplayer in a bunch of free games. There are over 50 games on the list that Microsoft released today, including a few big names. Some notable titles include ordinary suspects suspected in Fortnite’s Battle Royale, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. Competitive titles such as Rocket League, Paladins and Brawlhalla are also on the list. There are also a few MMOs, including DC Universe Online and Phantasy Star Online 2. See the full list below:

• 3on3 FreeStyle

• Aegis Wing

• APB Reloaded

• Apex Legends

• Armored Warfare

• Battle Islands: Commanders

• Bless Unleashed

• Brawlhalla

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Crackdown

• Crackdown 2

• Crimson Alliance

• Crossout

• CRSED: F.O.A.D.

• Darwin Project

• Dauntless

• DC Universe Online

• Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

• Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

• Defiance 2050

• Destiny 2

• Doritos Crash Course

• Dungeon Defenders II

• Enlisted

• Eternal Card Game

• Family Game Night

• Fishing Planet

• Fortnite

• Galaxy Control: Arena

• Happy Wars

• Harm’s Way

• Hawken

• Hyper Scape

• Killer Instinct

• Korgan

• Minion Masters

• Neverwinter

• Outriders (Demo)

• Paladins

• Path of Exile

• Phantasy Star Online 2

• Phantom Dust

• Pinball FX2

• Prominence Poker

• Realm Royale

• Rec Room

• Resident Evil Revelations 2

• ROBLOX

• Rocket League

• Rogue Company

• Skyforge

• SMITE

• Spacelords

• Spellbreak

• Star Trek Online

• Techwars Global Conflict

• TERA

• The Four Kings Casino and Slots

• Too Human

• Trove

• Vigor

• War Thunder

• Warface

• Warframe

• World of Tanks

• World of Warships: Legends

• Yaris So,

if you’ve signed up for Xbox Live Gold just to be able to play games like Apex Legends and Warzone online, it looks like you’re now sure to expire your Gold membership. Microsoft says it will keep a list of free games with free multiplayer on Xbox.com, so you can check out that list in the future if you’re wondering if a particular title offers free multiplayer.