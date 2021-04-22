Adsense 970×250

NASA turns CO2 into oxygen on Mars

Web Desk

22nd Apr, 2021. 12:07 pm
Adsense 300×600
NASA's Perseverance Rover turns some of the air on Mars into breathable oxygen
Adsense 300×250

NASA’s newest six-wheeled robot on the surface of Mars, includes converting some of the Red Planet’s thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into oxygen.

NASA in its statement said that a toaster-size, experimental instrument aboard Perseverance called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) accomplished the task.

For rockets or astronauts, oxygen is key, said MOXIE’s principal investigator, Michael Hecht

Mars’ atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide. MOXIE works by separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms. A waste product, carbon monoxide, is emitted into the Martian atmosphere.

The conversion process requires high levels of heat to reach a temperature of approximately 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit (800 Celsius).

To accommodate this, the MOXIE unit is made with heat-tolerant materials. These include 3D-printed nickel alloy parts, which heat and cool the gases flowing through it, and a lightweight aerogel that helps hold in the heat.

A thin gold coating on the outside of MOXIE reflects infrared heat, keeping it from radiating outward and potentially damaging other parts of Perseverance. 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
5 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
44 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
48 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 hour ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...
Sana Fakhar transformation
1 hour ago
Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
5 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
44 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
48 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 hour ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...