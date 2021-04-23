Adsense 970×250

New Start Screen Feature In Android 12 Would Improve user’s experience

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 11:55 pm
The New Start Screen Feature In Android 12 Would Improve The user experience
While Android 12 is about to move from developer 3 preview, which was released yesterday to the public beta, we found that the biggest improvement in its experience for regular users could be the app’s launch interface.

Over the years, developers have become accustomed to splash screens, which are the basis for application design.

However, as Google is committed to improving the application launch experience, tracking the Android 12 mobile operating system will, by default, bring a smoother and more consistent experience. When opening any application on Android 12, the user will see a new application splash screen.

First, display the default application icon, then switch to the default main interface. Based on this, Google also offers some degree of customization options to display a unique brand image. For developers, the new home screen allows them to control the background color, customize the icon, or replace the default (static) launch icon with animation.

And control the light / dark theme mode, screen startup time (to some extent), and manage the output animation to create a more exciting application startup experience. Interested friends can download the latest developer preview (Android 12 DP3) or look forward to the first public beta (Android 12 Public Beta 1) next month.

 

