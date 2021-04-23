PS5 will have more exclusive games than PS4, says the head of SIE

Adsense 300×250

The PS5 will have more exclusive games than any other PlayStation console, according to SIE chief Jim Ryan. In a conversation with Nikkei (and translated by VGC).

Ryan revealed that Sony has “quietly” invested in the original PS5 games and that the company intends to make the PlayStation 5 home to more exclusives than its predecessors.

“We have discreetly but steadily invested in high-quality PlayStation games and will ensure that the PS5 generation has more dedicated software than ever before,” Ryan told.

Ryan also revealed that Sony is open to further acquisitions in the future to achieve this goal, as it did with Insomniac Games. The purchase of Insomniac games has earned Sony two major PlayStation 5 exclusives: Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.