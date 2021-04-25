Adsense 970×250

The April 2021 security update arrives on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the UK

Web Desk

25th Apr, 2021. 08:35 pm
As of Thursday (April 22nd), Samsung has released the April 2021 Android security update for the Galaxy Note 8 in the UK. And since about two days have passed, hopefully, all Galaxy Note 8s now have this update.

It should be mentioned here that this update first arrived in Latin America and was later released in Europe and parts of Asia. Remember that this update is available on devices with Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC, also known as SM-N950F.

Users who have this device in their hand and live in any of the areas listed above can manually check if the phone is running the latest version, go to Settings> About phone> Software information section.

The latest firmware has version number N950FXXSFDUD1.

If not, you can check for an update by going to Configuration> Software Update> Download and Install

