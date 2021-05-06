Double Click 970×250

Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 12:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter is now allowing its users to upload images in up to 4K resolution from Android smartphones.

As per the reports, the new ability rolled out to some users in a test last month but, now, is rolling out widely to everyone.

Twitter on its handle said:

‘no bird too tall, no crop too short’

‘introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone.’

Whether you’re on an Android phone or an iPhone, you can now tweet high-res 4K images from the official Twitter app.

This new update is also similar to what WhatsApp had done with their messaging platform a few days ago.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

PM Imran in Lahore
3 mins ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth
5 mins ago
Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module,...
16 mins ago
Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda...
Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram
20 mins ago
Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram

Encrypted messaging app Signal has revealed that private data of users is...
In Karachi, Hockey players start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
28 mins ago
Karachi: Hockey players receive COVID-19 jabs

Pakistan Junior Hockey team players received the coronavirus jabs at Karachi’s Abdul...
Chelsea defeats Real Madrid to set up an all-English final in Champions League
36 mins ago
Chelsea defeats Real Madrid with a possession figure of 32 percent

English professional football club Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran in Lahore
3 mins ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth
5 mins ago
Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module,...
16 mins ago
Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda...
Nafisa Ali
17 mins ago
Nafisa Ali quashes rumors about Lucky Ali’s death, says: ‘’he is totally well’’

Quashing all rumours of his death, Nafisa Ali has confirmed that Lucky...