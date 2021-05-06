Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter is now allowing its users to upload images in up to 4K resolution from Android smartphones.

As per the reports, the new ability rolled out to some users in a test last month but, now, is rolling out widely to everyone.

Twitter on its handle said:

‘no bird too tall, no crop too short’

‘introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone.’

Whether you’re on an Android phone or an iPhone, you can now tweet high-res 4K images from the official Twitter app.

This new update is also similar to what WhatsApp had done with their messaging platform a few days ago.