Virgin Galactic has a ticket to space for Elon Musk.

The CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has a ticket for a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, according to a company representative. Currently, Musk’s position on the wait list is unknown. However, the company claims to have generated $80 million in ticket sales and deposits so far.

A single ticket is said to be worth $250,000, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to get one through Galactic’s sweepstakes.

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Musk purchased his ticket in 2006, according to Will Whitehorn, who served as Virgin Galactic’s president until 2010. Whitehorn said, “I know because I sold it to him.”

Musk and Branson may appear to be rivals or even adversaries, but this is simply not the case. The two are buddies, and Elon Musk even paid Branson a visit on the morning of his historic flight. Branson told the Sunday Times in a pre-flight interview that he could one day go aboard one of Musk’s ships.