Apple iphone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max costs PKR 294,000.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s next improvement to the iPhone 13 Pro.

The new Apple A15 Bionic chipset, based on the 5 nm architecture, is housed in the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max. Which chipset is the quickest in any phone to date? The iPhone 13 Pro Max, like the iPhone 13 Pro, has a more powerful GPU with five cores rather than four. The only drawback is that its GPU is prone to throttling, and the user may benefit from more consistent performance. This does not, however, prevent it from giving dependable performance and possibly the greatest lag-free gaming experience available.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with 6 GB of RAM and four storage options. There are four storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB. None of these options can be expanded.

The iPhone 13 ships with iOS 15 preinstalled. A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display is covered by a scratch-resistant ceramic shield in this new gadget. The phone has a Full HD+ resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. Adaptive refresh rate is available on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Games aren’t able to completely utilise it just yet, but it’s a great addition overall. The screen has a bright display that is Dolby Vision compliant and HDR10 certified.

The phone contains a 4352 mAh battery, which is the largest Apple has ever included in an iPhone. The new smartphone has a wireless charging feature as well as a quick charging method. The smartphone has an excellent battery life, which will most likely last a day or two under heavy use. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, does not come with a charger.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s cameras must be the most significant upgrade. Each of the three rear cameras has been upgraded. The pixels on the 12 MP sensor are bigger than before. The 12 MP telephoto now has an optical 3X zoom and the 12 MP ultra-wide now has an optical 3X zoom. Only the 12 MP selfie camera hasn’t changed. Apple has added a cinematic option to the primary and selfie cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Despite the fact that the cinematic mode still requires a lot of improvement, we believe Apple is on to something major here.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a stainless steel frame and a Corning glass back, making it a premium device. Except for the tiny notch in the top centre for Face ID and selfie camera, it features the same shape and style as the iPhone 12. IP68 certification has been granted to the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts a number of noteworthy upgrades. The iPhone Pro Max outperforms its Android counterparts in terms of performance. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a wonderful upgrade if you have an iPhone older than the iPhone 12 Pro or if you want to convert from Android to iOS.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max detailed Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE 5G bands Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Body Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in) Weight 240 g (8.47 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 15 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB NVMe

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Battery Type Li-Ion, non-removable Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0

MagSafe wireless charging 15W

Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W Stand-by Up to 28 h (multimedia) Music play Up to 95 h