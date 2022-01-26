Apple iPhone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 14 Mini: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Apple iPhone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 expected pricing starts at PKR 162,999. Basic model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is included in this price range.

The expected price of the Apple iPhone 14 Mini PKR 233,846 (Passport)

The Expected price of the Apple iPhone 14 Mini PKR 234,007 (CNIC)

