Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:31 pm

Apple iPhone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 14 Mini: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:31 pm
Apple iPhone 14 mini Price in Pakistan

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 14 Mini: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Apple iPhone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 expected pricing starts at PKR 162,999. Basic model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is included in this price range.

The expected price of the Apple iPhone 14 Mini PKR 233,846 (Passport)

Advertisement

The Expected price of the Apple iPhone 14 Mini PKR 234,007 (CNIC)

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 430
$31 to $100
Rs. 3200
$101 to $200
Rs. 9580
$201 to $350
Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 550
$31 to $100
Rs. 4323
$101 to $200
Rs. 11561
$201 to $350
Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Read More

5 hours ago
Xiomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Xiomi Redmi Note 9: This is the era of...
5 hours ago
Redmi Note 9 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Redmi Note 9: This is the era of mobile...
5 hours ago
OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax OnePlus 8: This is the era of mobile phones...
5 hours ago
Across China: Chinese tech giants looking to build the metaverse

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- As "metaverse" became the buzzword of 2021,...
6 hours ago
Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Oppo f19: This is the era of mobile phones...
6 hours ago
vivo v21e price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax vivo v21e: This is the era of mobile phones...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

21 seconds ago
Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke is missing after meeting with assailant Stephen MacGregor

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) of Hollyoaks vanished without a trace after confronting...
Kamran Akmal
46 seconds ago
PSL 7: Kamran Akmal criticized Ramiz Raja for focusing too much on drop-in pitches instead of PSL marketing

PSL 7: Kamran Akmal, the wicket-keeper batsman, has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board...
19 mins ago
BTS Army goes crazy over ‘little Yoongi’ doing a squat

Suga, a member of BTS, posted a few photos on Instagram after...
psl 7
21 mins ago
PSL 7: PSL 2022 is set to begin on January 27

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement