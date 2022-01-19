Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 12:26 am

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan is PKR 122,499. This smartphone comes with 5.5 inches display along with the storage of 256 GB 3 GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus packs a 2691 mAh battery and it has two cameras on back, with the main 12 MP along with 12 MP camera.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications:

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850),
7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800),
20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300),
34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Body
Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 in)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz)
Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM
– IP67 certified – dust and water resistant
– Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes
– Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.5 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~67.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
– Wide color gamut display
– 3D Touch display & home button
– True-tone display
Platform
OS iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 11.1
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
CPU Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
GPU Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64/256 GB, 3 GB RAM
Camera
Primary Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS) + 12 MP (f/2.8, 57mm), phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, quad-LED dual-tone flash
Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps
Secondary 7 MP (f/2.2, 32mm), 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR
Sound
Alert types Vibration, proprietary ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes (Apple Pay only)
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Java No
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
– Qi wireless charging
– Siri natural language commands and dictation
– iCloud cloud service
– MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player
– MP4/H.265 player
– Audio/video/photo editor
– Document editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery (10.28 Wh)
Talk time Up to 21 h (3G)
Music play Up to 60 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 3601
Display Contrast ratio: 1395:1 (nominal), 3.957 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 76dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 79dB
Audio quality Noise -93.5dB / Crosstalk -80.2dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 81h

