Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan is PKR 122,499. This smartphone comes with 5.5 inches display along with the storage of 256 GB 3 GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus packs a 2691 mAh battery and it has two cameras on back, with the main 12 MP along with 12 MP camera.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications:

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850),

7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800),

20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300),

34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Body Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 in) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM – IP67 certified – dust and water resistant

– Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes

– Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.5 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~67.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~401 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating – Wide color gamut display

– 3D Touch display & home button

– True-tone display

Platform OS iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 11.1 Chipset Apple A11 Bionic CPU Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) GPU Apple GPU (three-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64/256 GB, 3 GB RAM

Camera Primary Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS) + 12 MP (f/2.8, 57mm), phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps Secondary 7 MP (f/2.2, 32mm), 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR

Sound Alert types Vibration, proprietary ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

– Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes (Apple Pay only) Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Browser HTML5 (Safari) Java No – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

– Qi wireless charging

– Siri natural language commands and dictation

– iCloud cloud service

– MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player

– MP4/H.265 player

– Audio/video/photo editor

– Document editor

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery (10.28 Wh) Talk time Up to 21 h (3G) Music play Up to 60 h