Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:05 pm

Hyundai Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

Following the increase in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) proposed by the Federal Government in the 2022 mini-budget, Hyundai Nishat Motors, along with other major automotive manufacturers, has announced an increase in their vehicle prices.

Hyundai Pakistan

Hyundai Pakistan. © Global Village Space

The price of the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Sonata, and Hyundai Elantra in Pakistan has been increased effective immediately, according to the statement.

It is important to note that the increase in Hyundai Car Prices cannot be blamed on the corporation because it is a result of the new mini-increase budget’s in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on automobiles.

In Pakistan, the new prices of the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Porter are shown in the tables below.

Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Tucson GLS Sport (FWD)
5,179,000
5,549,000
370,000
Tucson Ultimate (AWD)
5,669,000
5,999,000
330,000

Hyundai Sonata Price in Pakistan

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Sonata 2.0
6,499,000
6,859,000
360,000
Sonata 2.5
7,499,000
7,749,000
450,000

Hyundai Elantra Price in Pakistan

The Hyundai Elantra’s price in Pakistan has been raised to Rs. 4,399,000 from Rs. 3,999,000. This means that the vehicle’s price has increased by Rs. 400,000.

It’s worth noting that the Elantra is only available in one variant in Pakistan, thanks to Hyundai Nishat Motors.

Hyundai Porter Price in Pakistan

The Hyundai Porter (also known as the Hyundai H-100) has had its price increased by a flat Rs. 150,000 for all variants.

The new Hyundai Porter price in Pakistan is shown in the table below.

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Deckless
2,609,000
2,759,000
150,000
Full Deck
2,629,000
2,779,000
150,000
High Deck
2,649,000
2,799,000
150,000

