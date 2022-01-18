Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan – MediaTek Helio G35

Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan
OPPO A16K price in Pakistan is PKR 23,999 [Expected]. This smartphone has 256GB Built-in and the other variant comes with 4GB RAM and with 6.52 inches display. The OPPO A16K packs a 5000 mAh battery and it has three cameras on back, with the main 13 MP along with 2 MP and 2 MP camera.
Oppo A16K Full Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|190 g (6.70 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable