Oppo A36 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680

Today was the official launch of the Oppo A36 in China. It’s a budget-friendly phone with a Snapdragon 680 chipset for those who don’t mind foregoing 5G for the time being.

The Oppo A36’s screen is a 6.56″ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, but only 720p resolution. The 8MP selfie camera is housed in a punch hole at the upper left corner.

With two huge, vertically aligned circles on the back, the dual cameras mimic the Reno7 design. The main camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor and an f/2.2 lens, while the second is a 2-megapixel portrait assistant.