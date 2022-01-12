Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 05:05 pm

Oppo A36 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680

Oppo A36

Today was the official launch of the Oppo A36 in China. It’s a budget-friendly phone with a Snapdragon 680 chipset for those who don’t mind foregoing 5G for the time being.

Oppo A36

The Oppo A36’s screen is a 6.56″ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, but only 720p resolution. The 8MP selfie camera is housed in a punch hole at the upper left corner.

Oppo A36

With two huge, vertically aligned circles on the back, the dual cameras mimic the Reno7 design. The main camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor and an f/2.2 lens, while the second is a 2-megapixel portrait assistant.

Oppo A36

 

