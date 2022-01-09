Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen to get a major upgrade

According to XEETECHCARE, the input latency on the Galaxy S22’s S Pen pen will be 2.8 milliseconds, which isn’t terrible considering the previous iteration of the item had a 9 millisecond delay.

And if you think the Samsung Galaxy S22 rumours and leaks would quiet off between now and the projected introduction in February, think again. This is simply the most recent piece of information we’ve received about the Ultra model and the S Pen stylus that comes with it.

This increase in responsiveness of more than two-thirds should provide S Pen users with a more fluid and natural experience, and could be another reason to choose the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the other models in the line.

The S Pen is mightier

The model that came with the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 Ultra was the S Pen with 9 ms latency. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a slightly different stylus, but no public information about its input latency, which is also true for the more expensive S Pen Pro.

There have been earlier rumours regarding enhancements to the S Pen coming in 2022, including software adjustments and optimizations, but it appears that you’ll need a separate case to carry the S Pen with your phone once again.

The same YouTube source also confirmed some of the other rumours we’ve heard about Samsung’s high-end S22 model for this year, such as the 108MP primary sensor expected in the back camera — which will reportedly be the first camera in a Samsung phone to enable 12-bit HDR for even richer colours.

Analysis: leaving the Note behind

The fact that Samsung is rumoured to be improving the S Pen that will come with the S22 Ultra is yet another sign that the company is abandoning the venerable old Note series this year – we didn’t get a Galaxy Note 21 last year, and it doesn’t appear that we’ll get a Galaxy Note 22 in the coming year.

The good news is that other Samsung smartphones are stepping in to fill the void. Along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slated to get S Pen support later this year, albeit the varied types of screens on foldable phones may necessitate the use of a separate stylus.

Samsung has stated that S Pen functionality will be added to more of its devices in the future — despite the fact that no other phone has yet to offer an integrated S Pen dock like the Note did. That is something we hope will change.

According to all accounts, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a Note replacement, and it may even get a new moniker to reflect this. The design is reported to be distinct from the S22 and S22 Plus, and the cameras are said to be more advanced as well. At the ceremonial unveiling next month, all should be revealed.