Vivo Launches iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Gaming Flagship Phones With 120W Fast Charging

06th Jan, 2022. 04:45 pm
Vivo iQOO 9

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro, Vivo’s latest flagship smartphone duo, have been formally unveiled.

The introduction has been confirmed, with special versions of both flagship smartphones available with BMW M stripes, following months of leaks and rumours.

iQOO 9

Design & Display

The iQOO 9 vanilla version has a 6.78-inch screen with a 1080×2400 AMOLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits.

White (BMW M logo), Orange, and Black are the three colour options for the handset.

Internals & Storage

The iQOO 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO 9 vanilla edition runs OriginOS Ocean, which is based on Android 12.

Camera

Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN5 1/1.57′′ camera with OIS is featured on the iQOO 9. A 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens and a 12MP 2x zoom lens are included in the back camera system.

The iQOO 9’s front camera has a 16MP lens with an f/2.45 aperture.

 
Battery & Pricing

 

The iQOO 9 comes with a 4,700mAh battery pack that charges at 120W and takes only 19 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

The smartphone’s 8/256GB variant costs CNY 3,999 (about $629). While the 12/256GB variant costs CNY 4,399 or $692, while the 12/512GB variant costs CNY 4,799 or $755.

For the time being, the iQOO 9 is exclusively available in China. Smartphone availability in other countries is currently unclear.

iQOO 9 Specifications
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 730
  • OS: Android 12, Origin OS Ocean
  • Supported Networks: GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ CDMA2000/ LTE/ 5G
  • Display: 6.78 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
    • Internal: 256GB or 512GB
  • Card Slot: No
  • Camera
    • Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultra-wide)
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
  • Colors: White (BMW M branding), Orange, Black
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 120W
  • Price: $629

 

iQOO 9 Pro

Design & Display

The iQOO 9 Pro has the same screen size as the vanilla version, but it is slightly curved and has a higher resolution of 1440 3200 pixels. The iQOO 9 Pro’s refresh rate adjusts dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz thanks to its LTPO 2.0 display.

Only two colour options are available for the Pro model: white (with BMW M insignia) and orange.

Internals & Storage

The iQOO 9 Pro runs on the same Origin OS Ocean as the iQOO 9 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has 8GB or 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB or 512GB of storage, depending on the model.

