Vivo NEX 5 5gb will have 5x periscope camera?

According to Leakster Digital Chat Station points out that the current roster of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phones have relatively short telephoto lenses

Moreover, their cameras offer magnification ranging from 2x to 3.3x, if they come up with tele camera at all.

Also check: Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo NEX 5 will change that with a 5x periscope lens, Reportedly. The rumors from last year namechecked Zeiss as a potential partner for the optics on the phone.

Reportedly, the Smartphone be massive with a 7th diagonal (earlier rumors claimed 6.78”). Also, DCS writes that the phone has undergone water resistance testing, but still it is not confirm whether it will have an official certification.

Wireless charging is set to go up to 50W (it was originally rumored to be 40W) – Weather you like the concept or not, don’t get too attached to the idea of the vivo NEX 5 – there is no guarantee from the company that a new NEX flagship really is coming.