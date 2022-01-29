Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 01:01 am

WhatsApp will soon introduce a helpful voice message feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will shortly release an update that will affect voice conversations, alerts, and profile images. This version, 22.2.75, will improve voice message quality and offer the ability to pause a voice message while the user is recording. In a nutshell, in addition to the standard stop button, there will be a play/resume toggle button. This feature will be available on the iPhone first, and then on Android later.

Aside from voice chats, Whatsapp will have comprehensive support for Apple’s Focus Mode, which will allow iPhone users to block notifications while still receiving notifications from certain persons when the mode is active. iPhone users will also receive message notifications that incorporate their contacts’ profile photos. It should be noted, however, that this feature is already available on Android.

As this forthcoming upgrade progressively rolls out, Meta plans to add new features, such as message reactions akin to Instagram, Discord, and others.

“The global audio player can be used to listen to voice notes wherever you are in the application. It has been recently released to certain iOS beta testers, and it’s coming to WhatsApp beta for Android soon, WABetaInfo said.

