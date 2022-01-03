Xiaomi 12 Specification & Expected Price in Pakistan
This year, Xiaomi will introduce Xiaomi 12 new smartphone series to the market. The company is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone. In its new 12-series, Xiaomi will release two models, the first of which will be called Xiaomi 12. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is one of the most recent chipsets on the market. The smartphone’s chipset is also a flagship chipset that can handle all of the high-end specs with precision and simplicity. To offer this chipset more power, the new Xiaomi’s 12 includes a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The tablet boasts a big 6.28-inch screen, and customers will appreciate using it. The Xiaomi 12 is on its way.
Xiaomi 12 specifications
The phone is expected to have a 50-megapixel camera. Xiaomi 12 is an upcoming mobile by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. The handset is rumoured to come with a full-HD+ display, unlike its predecessor, the Mi 11. Xiaomi 12 is also tipped to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which has not yet been announced, along with 100W fast charging, based on recent leaks.
On the camera front, Xiaomi 12 is expected to sport a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi has not yet revealed hardware specifications of the Xiaomi 12 smartphone, but previous reports suggest that the device could launch in early December.
Xiaomi 12 Expected price in Pakistan
Every year, Xiaomi produces better mobiles. The Xiaomi 12 is expected to be amazing.
As soon as we learn more about the Xiaomi 12, we’ll update this page with all of the details.
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 109,999) Price in USD: $NA
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 2 stars – based on 4 user reviews.
