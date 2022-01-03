Xiaomi 12 Specification & Expected Price in Pakistan

The phone is expected to have a 50-megapixel camera. Xiaomi 12 is an upcoming mobile by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. The handset is rumoured to come with a full-HD+ display, unlike its predecessor, the Mi 11. Xiaomi 12 is also tipped to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which has not yet been announced, along with 100W fast charging, based on recent leaks.

On the camera front, Xiaomi 12 is expected to sport a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi has not yet revealed hardware specifications of the Xiaomi 12 smartphone, but previous reports suggest that the device could launch in early December.