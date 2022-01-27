Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:58 am

YouTube Shorts to Get Voiceover feature like TikTok Soon

In 2020, in response to the explosive growth of TikTok, YouTube launched Shorts as a direct competitor. ByteDance’s network has added a new function to the 60-second films that may be edited in the app with basic filters, captions, and colour correction. It looks like you won’t need a third-party video editing programme to modify the narration any time soon.

XDA-Developers discovered evidence of this in the app’s beta code. Before you publish your video to YouTube, you can record a music and quickly overlay it with the video.

We don’t know when the functionality will be available because YouTube hasn’t released any formal intentions regarding it.

