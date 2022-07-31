Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launching in Pakistan on February 11, WATCH Teaser
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series, the brand's most recent competitive line...
The Redmi Note-11 series, which includes the Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and other respectable smartphones, is highly popular in Pakistan.
It appears that the company will soon introduce a new Note-11 series smartphone. According to a tip, the next smartphone will be the Redmi Note 10S rebranded as the Redmi Note 11 SE.
Additionally, it is asserted that the identical smartphone, which has already been discovered on numerous certification websites as the Poco M5s, will make its debut in select territories under that name.
It is expected that the Note 11 SE will have the same specifications as the 10S, which implies that it will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a typical 60Hz refresh rate.
It might be equipped with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage device, along with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
On the back of the Redmi Note 11 SE, there may be a quad-camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro photography.
A battery with a capacity of 5000mAh and 33W rapid charging will power the smartphone. On the software front, it might ship with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.
The Redmi Note 11 SE expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 32,999.
Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. 12-14, 17, 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|5G Band
|5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm thickness
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Shadow Black and Space Blue color
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11 or MIUI 12
|CPU
|Octa-core Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|RAM
|4/8 GB
|Internal
|128 GB microSDXC
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh battery, faster 120W charging | 100% charge in 20 minutes on the SE
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic, Infrared Port
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(Side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Built-in and Downloadable.
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Models
|Redmi Note 11 SE
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.