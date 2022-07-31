Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features.

The Redmi Note-11 series, which includes the Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and other respectable smartphones, is highly popular in Pakistan.

It appears that the company will soon introduce a new Note-11 series smartphone. According to a tip, the next smartphone will be the Redmi Note 10S rebranded as the Redmi Note 11 SE.

Additionally, it is asserted that the identical smartphone, which has already been discovered on numerous certification websites as the Poco M5s, will make its debut in select territories under that name.

It is expected that the Note 11 SE will have the same specifications as the 10S, which implies that it will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a typical 60Hz refresh rate.

It might be equipped with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage device, along with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

On the back of the Redmi Note 11 SE, there may be a quad-camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro photography.

A battery with a capacity of 5000mAh and 33W rapid charging will power the smartphone. On the software front, it might ship with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.

Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan

The Redmi Note 11 SE expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 32,999.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. 12-14, 17, 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz 5G Band 5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP (Selfie Camera) Camera Features Dual-LED dual-tone Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm thickness Weight 190 g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Shadow Black and Space Blue color PLATFORM OS Android 11 or MIUI 12 CPU Octa-core Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC GPU Mali-G77 MC9 MEMORY RAM 4/8 GB Internal 128 GB microSDXC Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh battery, faster 120W charging | 100% charge in 20 minutes on the SE CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic, Infrared Port NFC Yes OTG No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(Side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Built-in and Downloadable. Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Models Redmi Note 11 SE

