Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features

The Redmi Note-11 series, which includes the Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and other respectable smartphones, is highly popular in Pakistan.

It appears that the company will soon introduce a new Note-11 series smartphone. According to a tip, the next smartphone will be the Redmi Note 10S rebranded as the Redmi Note 11 SE.

Additionally, it is asserted that the identical smartphone, which has already been discovered on numerous certification websites as the Poco M5s, will make its debut in select territories under that name.

It is expected that the Note 11 SE will have the same specifications as the 10S, which implies that it will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a typical 60Hz refresh rate.

It might be equipped with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage device, along with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

On the back of the Redmi Note 11 SE, there may be a quad-camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro photography.

A battery with a capacity of 5000mAh and 33W rapid charging will power the smartphone. On the software front, it might ship with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.

Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan

The Redmi Note 11 SE expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 32,999.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. 12-14, 17, 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
5G Band5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Display Size6.5 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera8MP (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm thickness
Weight190 g
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorShadow Black and Space Blue color
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11 or MIUI 12
CPUOcta-core Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
GPUMali-G77 MC9
MEMORY
RAM4/8 GB
Internal128 GB microSDXC
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh battery, faster 120W charging | 100% charge in 20 minutes on the SE
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic, Infrared Port
NFCYes
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(Side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Built-in and Downloadable.
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
ModelsRedmi Note 11 SE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launching in Pakistan on February 11, WATCH Teaser
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launching in Pakistan on February 11, WATCH Teaser

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series, the brand's most recent competitive line...

