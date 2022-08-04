Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix will shortly unveil Note 12. This smartphone is the company’s follow-up to the Infinix Note 11. Middle-class Infinix Note. Infinix Note 12 is new. MediaTek Helio G96 will power the new smartphone. This strong chipset will give the Infinix Note 12 high-end performance, and it has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The new Infinix Note 12 will have a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Infinix Note 12 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

Also Read Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification Infinix launches the Note 12 6GB. This inexpensive smartphone has excellent features....