Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12

Advertisement

Infinix will shortly unveil Note 12. This smartphone is the company’s follow-up to the Infinix Note 11. Middle-class Infinix Note. Infinix Note 12 is new. MediaTek Helio G96 will power the new smartphone. This strong chipset will give the Infinix Note 12 high-end performance, and it has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The new Infinix Note 12 will have a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Infinix Note 12 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification
Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix launches the Note 12 6GB. This inexpensive smartphone has excellent features....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story