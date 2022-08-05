Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F22

Advertisement

With the Oppo F22, there will be a single option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to rumours, Oppo’s forthcoming smartphone, the Oppo F22, would be released in Pakistan on July 2, 2022. The Oppo F22 is said to be available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue. The device will have incredible internal specifications, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and Oppo F22 mobile performance. The Oppo F22 will have a 48 MP triple rear camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. The Oppo F22 display has a screen size of 6.43″ inches with a resolution of up to 1080×2400 pixels. The Oppo F22’s performance will be based on the Snapdragon 662 Chipset and the Adreno 610 GPU.

Oppo F22 price in Pakistan

Oppo F22 price in Pakistan is expected to be around 39,999 PKR.

Oppo F22 specs

BODY
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm (6.29 x 2.87 x 0.30 in)
Weight163 g (5.75 oz)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustNO
DISPLAY
Size6.44 inches
TypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touch screen ,16M colors
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI409 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″
Advertisement
HDR
HDR
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 11
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPUAdreno 610
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast battery charging 30W
WirelessChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USB2.0 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes

Also Read

Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & features

The brand-new Oppo A52 is the company’s newest midrange device to become...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story