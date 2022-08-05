Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & features
|BODY
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm (6.29 x 2.87 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Colors
|Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
|Body Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|NO
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen ,16M colors
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|409 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″
HDR
HDR
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast battery charging 30W
|WirelessCharging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|2.0 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
