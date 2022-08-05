Oppo F22 price in Pakistan & specs

With the Oppo F22, there will be a single option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to rumours, Oppo’s forthcoming smartphone, the Oppo F22, would be released in Pakistan on July 2, 2022. The Oppo F22 is said to be available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue. The device will have incredible internal specifications, screen size, camera setup, battery timing, and Oppo F22 mobile performance. The Oppo F22 will have a 48 MP triple rear camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. The Oppo F22 display has a screen size of 6.43″ inches with a resolution of up to 1080×2400 pixels. The Oppo F22’s performance will be based on the Snapdragon 662 Chipset and the Adreno 610 GPU.

Oppo F22 price in Pakistan

Oppo F22 price in Pakistan is expected to be around 39,999 PKR.

Oppo F22 specs

BODY Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm (6.29 x 2.87 x 0.30 in) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust NO DISPLAY Size 6.44 inches Type Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen ,16M colors Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 409 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast battery charging 30W WirelessCharging No COMMONS Sound Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB 2.0 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes