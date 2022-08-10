Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year
Oppo could launch a new variant for the Find X5 Pro in...
Oppo is developing the Find N Flip. Oppo’s latest Flip smartphone. The company’s next smartphone will be a Find flagship. Oppo Find N Flip is new. The phone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Find N Flip’s Chipset indicates it will be a flagship phone. The device’s 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen has a 1792 x 1920-pixel resolution. Adreno 730 GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection. Oppo Find N will have 8/12GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.
Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Dual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.