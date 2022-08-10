Advertisement
Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo Find N Flip

Oppo is developing the Find N Flip. Oppo’s latest Flip smartphone. The company’s next smartphone will be a Find flagship. Oppo Find N Flip is new. The phone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 3.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Find N Flip’s Chipset indicates it will be a flagship phone. The device’s 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen has a 1792 x 1920-pixel resolution. Adreno 730 GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection. Oppo Find N will have 8/12GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999.

Oppo Find N Flip specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size7.1 Inches
Resolution1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsDual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year
Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year

Oppo could launch a new variant for the Find X5 Pro in...

