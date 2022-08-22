Advertisement
Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y22s

  • Vivo Y22s is the name of a new phone that Vivo is making.
  • The Snapdragon 680 SoC, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.
  • It will have a 6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
Smart tech Vivo is working on the Y22s, which will hit the market soon this year. The company that makes smartphones wants to show off a new phone in its Y-series.

This new phone will be cheap, and it will be called the Vivo Y22s. The phone will be run by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The new Vivo Y22s, which is coming out soon, has an Octa-Core processor inside.

This new smartphone includes a 6.55-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22s  price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 42,999/-

Vivo Y22s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight Blue and Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 680 SoC
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

