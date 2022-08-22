Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y22s is the name of a new phone that Vivo is making.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.

It will have a 6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

Smart tech Vivo is working on the Y22s, which will hit the market soon this year. The company that makes smartphones wants to show off a new phone in its Y-series.

This new phone will be cheap, and it will be called the Vivo Y22s. The phone will be run by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The new Vivo Y22s, which is coming out soon, has an Octa-Core processor inside.

This new smartphone includes a 6.55-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 42,999/-

Vivo Y22s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight Blue and Summer Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 680 SoC GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

