Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs

Chinese tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the market.

The phone has a 6.58-inch capacitive AMOLED touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.

It runs an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Advertisement

A new series of smartphones is coming from the Chinese company Vivo. Smart tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the market.

The Vivo Y77e will be the name of the new high-end device.

Under the hood of the new Vivo Y77e T1 is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

The next smartphone to come out has a 6.58-inch capacitive AMOLED touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.

Vivo’s Y77e t1 features 128 or 256GB of storage.

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56200/-

Vivo Y77e t1 specs

BASIC INFO Brand Vivo Model Y77e t1 Status Coming Soon Release Date 2022, August BODY Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) Colours Black, Blue gradient, Pink Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual –stand-by) Water & Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.58 inches Type IPS LCD Resolutions 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 401 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100

CDMA2000 1x 4G 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G 1, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12, Origin OS Ocean Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 18W Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Loudspeaker Yes

3.5mm jack Yes Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No

Also Read Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company's second gaming phone released this year....

Advertisement