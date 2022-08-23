Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y77e t1

Advertisement
  • Chinese tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the market.
  • The phone has a 6.58-inch capacitive AMOLED touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.
  • It runs an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
Advertisement

A new series of smartphones is coming from the Chinese company Vivo. Smart tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the market.

The Vivo Y77e will be the name of the new high-end device.

Under the hood of the new Vivo Y77e T1 is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

The next smartphone to come out has a 6.58-inch capacitive AMOLED touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.

Vivo’s Y77e t1 features 128 or 256GB of storage.

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56200/-

Vivo Y77e t1 specs

BASIC INFO
BrandVivo
ModelY77e t1
StatusComing Soon
Release Date2022, August
BODY
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight194 g (6.84 oz)
ColoursBlack, Blue gradient, Pink
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual –stand-by)
Water & DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.58 inches
TypeIPS LCD
Resolutions1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI401 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
4G1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G1, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Dual13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, Origin OS Ocean
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM6GB /  8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 18W
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundLoudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

Also Read

Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs
Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company's second gaming phone released this year....

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story