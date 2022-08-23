Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs
Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company's second gaming phone released this year....
A new series of smartphones is coming from the Chinese company Vivo. Smart tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the market.
The Vivo Y77e will be the name of the new high-end device.
Under the hood of the new Vivo Y77e T1 is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
The next smartphone to come out has a 6.58-inch capacitive AMOLED touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.
Vivo’s Y77e t1 features 128 or 256GB of storage.
Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56200/-
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model
|Y77e t1
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Release Date
|2022, August
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Colours
|Black, Blue gradient, Pink
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual –stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|401 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
|4G
|1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G
|1, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, Origin OS Ocean
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.