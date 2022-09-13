Realme 9 price in Pakistan & full specs

Advertisement
Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled the 9 series. Realme is developing two new smartphones in its all-new 9-series. Realme has officially acknowledged the introduction of these smartphones, and there have been a few leaks of the upcoming Realme 9 smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset will power the upcoming smartphone; this is a powerful chipset seen in high-end handsets. The Realme 9 with this processor will deliver powerful results to the user.

Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Realme 9 will have a 6.43-inch screen with full HD resolution and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

There is also a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent results. Realme Sharp 9 will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes.

Realme 9 price in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: 61,999     Price in USD: $308

Realme 9 full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMeteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


