Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus
In recent months, Asus has led in chipsets. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus...
Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable. Online images show a new Samsung concept phone. The company launches its S21 series in 2021. Now, Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor to power this chipset. Users will like the device’s 6.8-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 1440 x 3200 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. Adreno 730 GPU. The SoC’s RAM is 12GB. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra uses this high-end RAM. Chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance. The Samsung S22 Ultra’s 256GB of internal storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 108 megapixels broad, 10 megapixels periscope telephoto, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40-megapixel selfie camera will change your life. Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects phone against unwanted use. IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S22 Ultra’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 25W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 314,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
