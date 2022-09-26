Advertisement
  Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery
Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

  • Images show a new Samsung concept phone, codenamed the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
  • Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone.
  • It has a 6.8-inch screen and 256GB of internal storage.
Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable. Online images show a new Samsung concept phone. The company launches its S21 series in 2021. Now, Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor to power this chipset. Users will like the device’s 6.8-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 1440 x 3200 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. Adreno 730 GPU. The SoC’s RAM is 12GB. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra uses this high-end RAM. Chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance. The Samsung S22 Ultra’s 256GB of internal storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 108 megapixels broad, 10 megapixels periscope telephoto, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40-megapixel selfie camera will change your life. Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects phone against unwanted use. IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S22 Ultra’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 25W fast charging.

Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 314,999/-

Samsung S22 Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

