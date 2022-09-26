Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

Images show a new Samsung concept phone, codenamed the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone.

It has a 6.8-inch screen and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable. Online images show a new Samsung concept phone. The company launches its S21 series in 2021. Now, Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the phone. The smartphone’s chipset is a flagship model that can handle high-end specs accurately. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 2.8GHz Octa-Core processor to power this chipset. Users will like the device’s 6.8-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 1440 x 3200 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. Adreno 730 GPU. The SoC’s RAM is 12GB. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra uses this high-end RAM. Chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance. The Samsung S22 Ultra’s 256GB of internal storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 108 megapixels broad, 10 megapixels periscope telephoto, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40-megapixel selfie camera will change your life. Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects phone against unwanted use. IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The S22 Ultra’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 25W fast charging.

Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 314,999/-

Samsung S22 Ultra specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

