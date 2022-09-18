Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan & features

The phone itself contains an Octa-Core processor.

Spark 7P, a new smartphone from Tecno, has been released. A new smartphone from Tecno has been unveiled; it will be the Spark 7’s improved version. This phone has a cheap price range, making it a pocket-friendly option. The colour options for the smartphone include Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, and Summer Mojito. The Mediatek Helio G70 is a potent chipset that will power the upcoming Tecno Spark 7P. This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the phone itself contains an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz to give it extra power. With a large screen size of 6.8 inches, the Tecno Spark 7P’s IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen will be enjoyable for consumers.

Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Spark 7P specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 171.9 x 77.9 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, Summer Mojito Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry camera unknown + 3rd camera unknown, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

