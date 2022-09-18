Advertisement
Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan & features

  • The phone itself contains an Octa-Core processor.
  • It has a large screen size of 6.8 inches.
  •  The phone have  full HD resolution.
Spark 7P, a new smartphone from Tecno, has been released. A new smartphone from Tecno has been unveiled; it will be the Spark 7’s improved version. This phone has a cheap price range, making it a pocket-friendly option. The colour options for the smartphone include Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, and Summer Mojito. The Mediatek Helio G70 is a potent chipset that will power the upcoming Tecno Spark 7P. This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the phone itself contains an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz to give it extra power. With a large screen size of 6.8 inches, the Tecno Spark 7P’s IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen will be enjoyable for consumers.

Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Spark 7P specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions171.9 x 77.9 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAlps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, Summer Mojito
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry camera unknown + 3rd camera unknown, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
