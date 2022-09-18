Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Oppo A54 will be powered by an A54 chipset with a...
Spark 7P, a new smartphone from Tecno, has been released. A new smartphone from Tecno has been unveiled; it will be the Spark 7’s improved version. This phone has a cheap price range, making it a pocket-friendly option. The colour options for the smartphone include Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, and Summer Mojito. The Mediatek Helio G70 is a potent chipset that will power the upcoming Tecno Spark 7P. This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the phone itself contains an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz to give it extra power. With a large screen size of 6.8 inches, the Tecno Spark 7P’s IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen will be enjoyable for consumers.
The Tecno Spark 7P price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.5
|Dimensions
|171.9 x 77.9 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, Summer Mojito
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry camera unknown + 3rd camera unknown, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.