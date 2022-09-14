Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo has recently launched the S1 Pro after introducing its most recent variant in March of this year.

This model is unquestionably loaded with incredible specifications that will increase the power of this next phone compared to its prior model.

The Vivo S1 Pro sports a more potent SoC, sufficient storage, top-tier RAM, and an upgraded selfie camera.

One of the top chipsets utilized in premium smartphones from the biggest tech companies is also added in this smartphone.

The new Vivo S1 Pro has 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM to execute multitasking at a fast speed. The phone’s internal storage is 128 or 256 GB.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Price

Price in Rs: 39,999    Price in USD: $298
Also Read

vivo s15 pro price in Pakistan & details
vivo s15 pro price in Pakistan & details

vivo s15 pro price in Pakistan Expected Price of Vivo S15 Pro...

