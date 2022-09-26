Advertisement
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

  • Xiaomi released Redmi Note 11 pro in 2018. Now, reports say the company is readying the 2023 version of this smartphone.
  • FCC, EEC, and IMEI databases have recently leaked information.
  • The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging, according to listings.
Xiaomi released Redmi Note 11 pro in 2018. Globally, the Note 11 pro did well. Now, reports say the company is readying the 2023 version of this smartphone, which could be called Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. FCC, EEC, and IMEI databases have recently leaked information. The Snapdragon 712 might power the 2023 version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, but it’s an ancient chipset. Improve performance by holding the new one. It’s amazing how similar it looks to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has a more powerful Snapdragon 732G processor and different camera arrangement. The 10 Pro’s main, ultra-wide, and depth cameras are similar to the 11 Pro’s. The revised model’s camera is 2 MP instead of 5 MP macro. 2023 Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen Display supports 1080 x 2400 Pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Xiaomi Note 11 Pro 2023 can run Android 13 OS. The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging, according to listings. Note 11 2023’s official release date has not been disclosed, however it’s expected in 2023. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could give Samsung strong competition.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 712
GPUAdreno 616
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
