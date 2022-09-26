Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi teams up with YouTube to provide free premium access for up to three months
Xiaomi released Redmi Note 11 pro in 2018. Globally, the Note 11 pro did well. Now, reports say the company is readying the 2023 version of this smartphone, which could be called Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. FCC, EEC, and IMEI databases have recently leaked information. The Snapdragon 712 might power the 2023 version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, but it’s an ancient chipset. Improve performance by holding the new one. It’s amazing how similar it looks to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has a more powerful Snapdragon 732G processor and different camera arrangement. The 10 Pro’s main, ultra-wide, and depth cameras are similar to the 11 Pro’s. The revised model’s camera is 2 MP instead of 5 MP macro. 2023 Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen Display supports 1080 x 2400 Pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Xiaomi Note 11 Pro 2023 can run Android 13 OS. The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging, according to listings. Note 11 2023’s official release date has not been disclosed, however it’s expected in 2023. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could give Samsung strong competition.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 712
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
