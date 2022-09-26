Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi released Redmi Note 11 pro in 2018. Now, reports say the company is readying the 2023 version of this smartphone.

FCC, EEC, and IMEI databases have recently leaked information.

The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging, according to listings.

Advertisement

Xiaomi released Redmi Note 11 pro in 2018. Globally, the Note 11 pro did well. Now, reports say the company is readying the 2023 version of this smartphone, which could be called Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. FCC, EEC, and IMEI databases have recently leaked information. The Snapdragon 712 might power the 2023 version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, but it’s an ancient chipset. Improve performance by holding the new one. It’s amazing how similar it looks to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has a more powerful Snapdragon 732G processor and different camera arrangement. The 10 Pro’s main, ultra-wide, and depth cameras are similar to the 11 Pro’s. The revised model’s camera is 2 MP instead of 5 MP macro. 2023 Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen Display supports 1080 x 2400 Pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Xiaomi Note 11 Pro 2023 can run Android 13 OS. The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging, according to listings. Note 11 2023’s official release date has not been disclosed, however it’s expected in 2023. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could give Samsung strong competition.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 712 GPU Adreno 616 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi teams up with YouTube to provide free premium access for up to three months Xiaomi India announces a partnership with YouTube, a first for the tech...