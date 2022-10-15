Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features.

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features
The eagerly anticipated iPhone 13—Apple's flagship phone—was unveiled to the public. The...
The latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, built on a 5 nm design, is found within the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.
This is now the quickest chipset found in a phone. Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an enhanced GPU with five cores rather than four.
The user might definitely benefit from the more sustained performance, but the primary issue here is that the GPU throttles quickly.
Despite this, it continues to offer the user dependable performance and arguably the greatest lag-free gaming experience.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max has four storage options and 6 GB of RAM. 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB options are also available. These choices cannot be expanded in any way.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 371,999.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 4352 mAh
|– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
