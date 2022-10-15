Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, built on a 5 nm design, is found within the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This is now the quickest chipset found in a phone. Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an enhanced GPU with five cores rather than four.

The user might definitely benefit from the more sustained performance, but the primary issue here is that the GPU throttles quickly.

Despite this, it continues to offer the user dependable performance and arguably the greatest lag-free gaming experience.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has four storage options and 6 GB of RAM. 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB options are also available. These choices cannot be expanded in any way.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 371,999.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

 

Also Read

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features

The eagerly anticipated iPhone 13—Apple's flagship phone—was unveiled to the public. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story