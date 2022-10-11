Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built in.

The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The new Infinix Note 12 smartphone will be available on the market. The new phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have this powerful chipset built in. This will let it give customers high-end performance. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is also inside this phone.

The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Infinix Note 12 full specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame , Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W Advertisement

