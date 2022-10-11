Advertisement
  Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Note 12

  • The Infinix Note 12 phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built in.
  • The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The new Infinix Note 12 smartphone will be available on the market. The new phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have this powerful chipset built in. This will let it give customers high-end performance. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is also inside this phone.

The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Infinix Note 12 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
