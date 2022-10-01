Advertisement
  • Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications

  • This Infinix Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built in.
  • It has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
  • A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The new smartphone, the Infinix Note 12, will be on the market. The Infinix Note series is made for people with average incomes.

The new phone will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Infinix Note 12 phone will have this powerful chipset built in. This will let it give customers high-end performance. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is also inside this phone.

The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Infinix Note 12 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

