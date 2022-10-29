Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A72

  • Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 6.7 inches screen.
  • The smartphone runs Android 11.0 and is powered by a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A72 was released in Pakistan at a reasonable price. The company put out the A71 in the last quarter. Information is coming out about the Samsung Galaxy A72.

The first A-series phone with OIS is rumored. Samsung’s Galaxy A72 will include the first quad-camera system with five rear cameras.

64-megapixel primary sensor; 12 megapixel super-wide; 8 megapixel telephoto; 2 mega-pixel macro; and LED Flash.

Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera guarantees selfies. The smartphone’s Android 11.0, 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset make the smartphone a formidable opponent. The Samsung A72 has a 16M-color 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight203 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W
