Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A72 was released in Pakistan at a reasonable price. The company put out the A71 in the last quarter. Information is coming out about the Samsung Galaxy A72.

The first A-series phone with OIS is rumored. Samsung’s Galaxy A72 will include the first quad-camera system with five rear cameras.

64-megapixel primary sensor; 12 megapixel super-wide; 8 megapixel telephoto; 2 mega-pixel macro; and LED Flash.

Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera guarantees selfies. The smartphone’s Android 11.0, 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset make the smartphone a formidable opponent. The Samsung A72 has a 16M-color 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 203 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust /water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W