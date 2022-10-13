Tesla Model Pi Price In Pakistan & specs

The smartphone will have a 6.0 to 7.0-inch OLED screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution, a 4000 to 5000-mAh battery, and 30W to 65W fast charging.

The Model Pi also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the inside.

The well-known company founded by tech tycoon Elon Musk has made news for its ground-breaking technologies and innovations.

Elon Musk’s undertakings include Tesla’s electric automobiles, Starlink’s satellite internet, Space X’s Mars mission, and Neuralink’s study on brain chips.

It is now claimed that the corporation will release its first Tesla Smartphone, the Model Pi.

The smartphone boasts 12MP + 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the inside.

Tesla Model Pi Price In Pakistan

Tesla Model Pi price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 2,49,000/-

Tesla Model Pi specs

BASIC INFO Brand Tesla Model Tesla Model Pi Launch Date 2022, September Status Rumoured Price PKR 1,89,000 To PKR 2,49,000 KEY SPECS Display 6.0 to 7.0 Inches OLED Camera Triple Cameras | Single Selfie Battery 4000 to 5000 mAh Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon Soc Internal 8GB RAM 128GB Storage DESIGN Build Material Front corning gorilla glass, Rear good material Dimensions Not Leak Weight Not Leak Colours Black, White

DISPLAY Display Type 6.0 to 7.0 Inches Screen Size OLED Screen Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Bezelless Display Yes Touch Screen Yes Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch REAR CAMERA Setup Triple camera Camera’s 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Stabilization Yes, Video Stabilization Features 4K, HD, HDR, night vision, panorama Video 4K, HD, [email protected] Auto Focus Yes Flash Dual-LED dual-tone flash Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Continuos Shooting Camera Features Auto Flash, Digital Zoom, Touch To Focus, Face Detection SELFIE CAMERA Setup Single camera Camera Single Selfie Features HD, HDR, Autofocus, portrait Image Video [email protected] BATTERY Battery Type LI-PO Capacity 4000 to 5000 mAh Quick Charging 30W to 65W Removable No Wireless Yes

PERFORMANCE Operating System Android v11 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Soc CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 Graphics Adreno Architecture 64 bit MEMORY Internal 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Card Slot No MULTIMEDIA Loudspeaker Yes with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No SPECIAL FEATURES Fingerprint Yes Face Unlock Yes Other Sensors Proximity sensor, Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope NETWORK CONNECTIVITY SIM Slot Dual SIM, GSM+GSM SIM Size SIM1: Na123456789, SIM2: eSIM Networks 5G, 4G (supports Pakistann bands), 3G, 2G VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n Wi-Fi Features Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Bluetooth Yes, v5.0 NFC Yes SIM 1 5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE SIM 2 5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

