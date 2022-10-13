Tesla Model Pi Price In Pakistan & specs

Oppo F21s Pro price in Pakistan & features
OPPO with the screen resolution of 1080 x 240. Octa-core 2.4 GHz...
The well-known company founded by tech tycoon Elon Musk has made news for its ground-breaking technologies and innovations.
Elon Musk’s undertakings include Tesla’s electric automobiles, Starlink’s satellite internet, Space X’s Mars mission, and Neuralink’s study on brain chips.
Also read: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen
It is now claimed that the corporation will release its first Tesla Smartphone, the Model Pi.
The phone has a 6.0 to 7.0-inch OLED screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution, a 4000 to 5000-mAh battery, and 30W to 65W fast charging.
The smartphone boasts 12MP + 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the inside.
Tesla Model Pi price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 2,49,000/-
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Tesla
|Model
|Tesla Model Pi
|Launch Date
|2022, September
|Status
|Rumoured
|Price
|PKR 1,89,000 To PKR 2,49,000
|KEY SPECS
|Display
|6.0 to 7.0 Inches OLED
|Camera
|Triple Cameras | Single Selfie
|Battery
|4000 to 5000 mAh
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Soc
|Internal
|8GB RAM 128GB Storage
|DESIGN
|Build Material
|Front corning gorilla glass, Rear good material
|Dimensions
|Not Leak
|Weight
|Not Leak
|Colours
|Black, White
|DISPLAY
|Display Type
|6.0 to 7.0 Inches
|Screen Size
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Bezelless Display
|Yes
|Touch Screen
|Yes Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
|REAR CAMERA
|Setup
|Triple camera
|Camera’s
|12MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Stabilization
|Yes, Video Stabilization
|Features
|4K, HD, HDR, night vision, panorama
|Video
|4K, HD, [email protected]
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Shooting Modes
|High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Continuos Shooting
|Camera Features
|Auto Flash, Digital Zoom, Touch To Focus, Face Detection
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Setup
|Single camera
|Camera
|Single Selfie
|Features
|HD, HDR, Autofocus, portrait Image
|Video
|[email protected]
|BATTERY
|Battery Type
|LI-PO
|Capacity
|4000 to 5000 mAh
|Quick Charging
|30W to 65W
|Removable
|No
|Wireless
|Yes
|PERFORMANCE
|Operating System
|Android v11
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Soc
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Graphics
|Adreno
|Architecture
|64 bit
|MEMORY
|Internal
|8GB RAM 128GB Storage
|Card Slot
|No
|MULTIMEDIA
|Loudspeaker
|Yes with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|SPECIAL FEATURES
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Face Unlock
|Yes
|Other Sensors
|Proximity sensor, Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
|NETWORK CONNECTIVITY
|SIM Slot
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|SIM Size
|SIM1: Na123456789, SIM2: eSIM
|Networks
|5G, 4G (supports Pakistann bands), 3G, 2G
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
|Wi-Fi Features
|Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
|GPS
|Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|SIM 1
|5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
|SIM 2
|5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
|USB Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.