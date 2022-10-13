Tesla Model Pi Price In Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Tesla Model Pi

  • The smartphone will have a 6.0 to 7.0-inch OLED screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution, a 4000 to 5000-mAh battery, and 30W to 65W fast charging.
  • The Model Pi also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the inside.

The well-known company founded by tech tycoon Elon Musk has made news for its ground-breaking technologies and innovations.

Elon Musk’s undertakings include Tesla’s electric automobiles, Starlink’s satellite internet, Space X’s Mars mission, and Neuralink’s study on brain chips.

It is now claimed that the corporation will release its first Tesla Smartphone, the Model Pi.

The phone has a 6.0 to 7.0-inch OLED screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution, a 4000 to 5000-mAh battery, and 30W to 65W fast charging.

The smartphone boasts 12MP + 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the inside.

Tesla Model Pi Price In Pakistan

Tesla Model Pi price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 2,49,000/-

Tesla Model Pi specs

BASIC INFO
BrandTesla
ModelTesla Model Pi
Launch Date2022, September
StatusRumoured
PricePKR 1,89,000 To PKR 2,49,000
KEY SPECS
Display6.0 to 7.0 Inches OLED
CameraTriple Cameras | Single Selfie
Battery4000 to 5000 mAh
PerformanceQualcomm Snapdragon Soc
Internal8GB RAM 128GB Storage
DESIGN
Build MaterialFront corning gorilla glass, Rear good material
DimensionsNot Leak
WeightNot Leak
ColoursBlack, White
DISPLAY
Display Type6.0 to 7.0 Inches
Screen SizeOLED
Screen Resolution1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Bezelless DisplayYes
Touch ScreenYes Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
REAR CAMERA
SetupTriple camera
Camera’s12MP + 12MP + 12MP
StabilizationYes, Video Stabilization
Features4K, HD, HDR, night vision, panorama
Video4K, HD, [email protected]
Auto FocusYes
FlashDual-LED dual-tone flash
Shooting ModesHigh Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Continuos Shooting
Camera FeaturesAuto Flash, Digital Zoom, Touch To Focus, Face Detection
SELFIE CAMERA
SetupSingle camera
CameraSingle Selfie
FeaturesHD, HDR, Autofocus, portrait Image
Video[email protected]
BATTERY
Battery TypeLI-PO
Capacity4000 to 5000 mAh
Quick Charging30W to 65W
RemovableNo
WirelessYes
PERFORMANCE
Operating SystemAndroid v11
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon Soc
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
GraphicsAdreno
Architecture64 bit
MEMORY
Internal8GB RAM 128GB Storage
Card SlotNo
MULTIMEDIA
LoudspeakerYes with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
SPECIAL FEATURES
FingerprintYes
Face UnlockYes
Other SensorsProximity sensor, Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
NETWORK CONNECTIVITY
SIM SlotDual SIM, GSM+GSM
SIM SizeSIM1: Na123456789, SIM2: eSIM
Networks5G, 4G (supports Pakistann bands), 3G, 2G
VoLTEYes
Wi-FiYes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
Wi-Fi FeaturesWi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
GPSYes with A-GPS, Glonass
BluetoothYes, v5.0
NFCYes
SIM 15G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
SIM 25G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
USB ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging

