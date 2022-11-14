Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features

The new Infinix Hot 20s was just released worldwide and will soon be available fair price in Pakistan. The new smartphone is packed with practical functions and is reasonably priced.

The new Infinix Hot 20s comes with a Helio G96 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. When the optional 3 GB of Extended RAM is installed, this Infinix smartphone can offer the user a whopping 7 GB of RAM.

The Hot 20s has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging speed of 18W, which is 10% less than the Zero Ultra’s but still more than adequate for a phone of this price. The Infinix Hot 20s has a 6.6-inch IPS screen that can refresh at 120 hertz and has a resolution of 1080 pixels.

The device has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, making it ideal for use in competitive gaming. The Infinix Hot 20s includes a 50 megapixel (MP) primary camera and two additional sensors, courtesy of Infinix.

When taking selfies, an 8 megapixel front-facing camera is ideal. When put side-by-side with other devices, the Infinix 20s’s rear camera is the same tried-and-true Samsung ISOCELL JN1 found in many affordable to mid-priced smartphones and tablets.

The Infinix team is making significant strides to enhance the quality of its photos. The Infinix Hot 20s is more reasonably priced than competing smartphones due to its high-end features including a 120Hz processor, Hyper Vision Gaming-Pro display, and Variable Refresh Rate. Infinix’s new Hot 20s smartphone will give Samsung and other competitors a run for their money in local markets.

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Hot 20s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions168.7 x 76.8 x 8.5 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, Light-rider White, Neon
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 500 nits
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

