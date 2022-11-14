Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features

The Infinix Hot 20s has a 6.6-inch IPS screen that can refresh at 120 hertz and has a resolution of 1080 pixels.

The device has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, making it ideal for use in competitive gaming.

It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging speed of 18W.

Advertisement

The new Infinix Hot 20s was just released worldwide and will soon be available fair price in Pakistan. The new smartphone is packed with practical functions and is reasonably priced.

The new Infinix Hot 20s comes with a Helio G96 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. When the optional 3 GB of Extended RAM is installed, this Infinix smartphone can offer the user a whopping 7 GB of RAM.

The Hot 20s has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging speed of 18W, which is 10% less than the Zero Ultra’s but still more than adequate for a phone of this price. The Infinix Hot 20s has a 6.6-inch IPS screen that can refresh at 120 hertz and has a resolution of 1080 pixels.

The device has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, making it ideal for use in competitive gaming. The Infinix Hot 20s includes a 50 megapixel (MP) primary camera and two additional sensors, courtesy of Infinix.

When taking selfies, an 8 megapixel front-facing camera is ideal. When put side-by-side with other devices, the Infinix 20s’s rear camera is the same tried-and-true Samsung ISOCELL JN1 found in many affordable to mid-priced smartphones and tablets.

The Infinix team is making significant strides to enhance the quality of its photos. The Infinix Hot 20s is more reasonably priced than competing smartphones due to its high-end features including a 120Hz processor, Hyper Vision Gaming-Pro display, and Variable Refresh Rate. Infinix’s new Hot 20s smartphone will give Samsung and other competitors a run for their money in local markets.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Hot 20s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.8 x 8.5 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, Light-rider White, Neon Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 500 nits Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom , Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

Also Read Infinix Hot 20S unveiled with gaming features, 120Hz LCD The Infinix Hot variant has three separate camera silos on the back....