Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Features

Infinix Hot 20S unveiled with gaming features, 120Hz LCD
The Infinix Hot variant has three separate camera silos on the back....
The new Infinix Hot 20s was just released worldwide and will soon be available fair price in Pakistan. The new smartphone is packed with practical functions and is reasonably priced.
The new Infinix Hot 20s comes with a Helio G96 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. When the optional 3 GB of Extended RAM is installed, this Infinix smartphone can offer the user a whopping 7 GB of RAM.
The Hot 20s has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging speed of 18W, which is 10% less than the Zero Ultra’s but still more than adequate for a phone of this price. The Infinix Hot 20s has a 6.6-inch IPS screen that can refresh at 120 hertz and has a resolution of 1080 pixels.
The device has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, making it ideal for use in competitive gaming. The Infinix Hot 20s includes a 50 megapixel (MP) primary camera and two additional sensors, courtesy of Infinix.
When taking selfies, an 8 megapixel front-facing camera is ideal. When put side-by-side with other devices, the Infinix 20s’s rear camera is the same tried-and-true Samsung ISOCELL JN1 found in many affordable to mid-priced smartphones and tablets.
The Infinix team is making significant strides to enhance the quality of its photos. The Infinix Hot 20s is more reasonably priced than competing smartphones due to its high-end features including a 120Hz processor, Hyper Vision Gaming-Pro display, and Variable Refresh Rate. Infinix’s new Hot 20s smartphone will give Samsung and other competitors a run for their money in local markets.
The Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.8 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, Light-rider White, Neon
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 500 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W
