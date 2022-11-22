Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & special features

Next month, this company may offer an F17 successor in India.

One group of tipsters believes the phone will be dubbed F19, while others propose Oppo F21.

Mediatek Helio, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.

Oppo F21 smartphone is being released with fair price in Pakistan. Next month, this company may offer an F17 successor in India.

One group of tipsters believes the phone will be dubbed F19, while others propose Oppo F21. Mediatek Helio, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.

The Oppo F21 boasts a 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor. This next incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400 Pixel display.

It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. The incoming new Oppo sharp F21 will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore your phone will run super-fast due to its powerful RAM.

Oppo F21 contains 128GB of storage, therefore data capacity is infinite. Quad Cameras are on the back of the phone. The smartphone F21 has a 48-megapixel sensor. 8 MP, 2MP, 2MP.

The F21’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easy and attractive. The F21’s under-display optical sensor protects its data from unauthorised users.

The F21 from Oppo will include a Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast charging. The Oppo F21 will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights real competition.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Oppo F21 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging

