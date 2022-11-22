Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
The most recent top-of-the-line phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Qualcomm's...
Oppo F21 smartphone is being released with fair price in Pakistan. Next month, this company may offer an F17 successor in India.
One group of tipsters believes the phone will be dubbed F19, while others propose Oppo F21. Mediatek Helio, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.
The Oppo F21 boasts a 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor. This next incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400 Pixel display.
It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. The incoming new Oppo sharp F21 will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore your phone will run super-fast due to its powerful RAM.
Oppo F21 contains 128GB of storage, therefore data capacity is infinite. Quad Cameras are on the back of the phone. The smartphone F21 has a 48-megapixel sensor. 8 MP, 2MP, 2MP.
The F21’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easy and attractive. The F21’s under-display optical sensor protects its data from unauthorised users.
The F21 from Oppo will include a Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast charging. The Oppo F21 will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights real competition.
The Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.