Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Next month, this company may offer an F17 successor in India.
  • One group of tipsters believes the phone will be dubbed F19, while others propose Oppo F21.
  • Mediatek Helio, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.
Advertisement

Oppo F21 smartphone is being released with fair price in Pakistan. Next month, this company may offer an F17 successor in India.

One group of tipsters believes the phone will be dubbed F19, while others propose Oppo F21. Mediatek Helio, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, will power the phone.

The Oppo F21 boasts a 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor. This next incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400 Pixel display.

It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. The incoming new Oppo sharp F21 will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore your phone will run super-fast due to its powerful RAM.

Oppo F21 contains 128GB of storage, therefore data capacity is infinite. Quad Cameras are on the back of the phone. The smartphone F21 has a 48-megapixel sensor. 8 MP, 2MP, 2MP.

The F21’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easy and attractive. The F21’s under-display optical sensor protects its data from unauthorised users.

Advertisement

The F21 from Oppo will include a Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast charging. The Oppo F21 will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights real competition.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 48,999/-

Oppo F21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

The most recent top-of-the-line phone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Qualcomm's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story